No Singaporean would want to come to this country  Harsha

No Indian or Singaporean can enter Sri Lanka via the Sri Lanka- Singapore Free Trade Agreement (SLSFTA), says State Minister of National Policies and Economic Affairs Harsha De Silva.

He stated this today (22) at a press conference held in Sirikotha, the UNP Headquarters.

Per capita income of Singapore is Rs 50,000 while the per capita income of Sri Lanka is Rs 4000 and a person living in a country where the per capita income is 50,000 would not be willing to this country, he further said.

We should be scared of not Singaporeans going to Sri Lanka, but of Sri Lankans leaving to Singapore, he added.