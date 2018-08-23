Party leaders to discuss PC Delimitation Report

A party leaders’ meeting regarding the Provincial Council Election Delimitation Report is scheduled to be held at the parliamentary complex today (23).

The meeting will focus on the upcoming Provincial Council (PC) election and the Delimitation report.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Council Election Delimitation report is slated to be taken up for debate at the parliament tomorrow (24) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The relevant proposal will be submitted by the Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government Faiszer Musthapha.

If the Delimitation report receives Cabinet approval, the upcoming PC election will be held under the new electoral system, unless it will be forwarded to a committee presided by the Prime Minister.

Reportedly, the appointed committee will then submit a report to the President within two months comprising proposals regarding the method under which the upcoming PC election should be held.

Subsequently, the President would announce the gazette notification on electoral divisions, stated the Ministry of Provincial Councils and Local Government.