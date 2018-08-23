Four women nabbed with gold jewellery worth nearly Rs 10 million

-

Four Sri Lankan women have been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake while attempting to smuggle gold jewellery worth nearly Rs 10 million into the country.

The four female passengers had arrived from Singapore via Mumbai by flight 9W255 at 8.00pm on Wednesday (22) and were apprehended by the Customs Staff attached to the Green Channel of the airport’s arrival lounge.

The suspects who are aged 61, 67, 53 and 46 years are reportedly residents of Piliyandala, Battaramulla, Mulleriyawa and Bambalapitiya areas.

They were detained for attempting to smuggle a stock of gold jewellery weighing 1595.22g valued at approximately Rs 9,571,320.