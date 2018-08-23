Jaffna security forces build new homes for low-income families

Two new houses have been constructed and handed over to two low-income families in Jaffna under the concept of Commander, Security Forces Jaffna, Major General Darshana Hettiarachchi.

Financial contribution of the members of ‘Daham Pahana’ Foundation, including Fr. Charles Thomas, and manual labour contribution of security forces in Jaffna have been rendered to establish these two houses.

The construction process commenced on June 13 and the completed houses were delivered to the two families yesterday (22).

The event was held in Allappiddi area in Kayts, with the participation of Major General Darshana Hettiarachchi, Fr. Charles Thomas and other members of ‘Daham Pahana’ Foundation, senior officers of Jaffna security forces and residents of the area.