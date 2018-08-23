Three separate incidents of property damage reported in Jaffna

-

Three separate incidents of several groups on motorcycles breaking and entering into houses and causing damages to private property have been reported within the Jaffna police division yesterday (22), police said.

The Police Spokesman’s Office said that the incidents were reported from Jaffna, Kopay and Chunnakam areas.

Around 9 individuals who had arrived on three motorcycles had caused damages to property at a house located in Kokuvil, Kopay.

Meanwhile in another incident, a gang of 6 persons who were concealing faces had caused damages to two motorcycles parked outside a house in Chunnakam and also shattered the windows of the house.

Also yesterday (22), it was reported that a group of 9 individuals on three motorcycles had broken into a house and caused damages to property while they had also stolen a wallet containing money.

Police said that several of the suspects involved in these incidents have already been identified and that the police stations in Jaffna, Kopay and Chunnakam are carrying out a joint investigation to arrest them.