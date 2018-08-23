Buddhism will give leadership for reconciliation in country  Reginald

Northern Province Governor Reginald Cooray laid the foundation stone for new constructions at Tissa Viharaya in Kankesanthurai, which had been severely damaged during the 30-year war in Sri Lanka.

The construction process is to be carried out with the financial grants by the Ministry of Buddhasasana and philanthropists, under the guidance of Chief Incumbent of the temple, Ven. Pathakada Wimalagnana Thero.

Buddhism will provide the necessary leadership to establish co-existence and reconciliation in the country, the governor said addressing the event yesterday (22).

He emphasized that, as followers of Buddhism, we should be able to work together despite ethnic differences that exist among us, following the example set by Lord Buddha.

There is only ideology in Buddhism regardless of the place where it exists or is spread, the governor said.

He added that Tissa Viharaya should not be a religious place that challenges followers of other religions, and that the conditions of the temple should be improved in order provide accommodation to devotees coming from the South in the future.

Jaffna District Secretary has issued the license and the permit to launch these new constructions at Tissa Viharaya as it has a proven historical value, hence, these constructions are in fact developmental activities carried out in a historical temple, said Governor Reginald Cooray.

Reportedly, a large number of Buddhist monks in the Northern Province had attended this event.