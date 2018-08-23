Aloysius and Palisena further remanded

-

Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) owner Arjun Aloysius and CEO Kasun Palisena have been further remanded until August 30 by the Colombo Fort Magistrate, when the case filed over the Central Bank treasury bond scam was taken up today.

Meanwhile the Fort Magistrate ordered the Attorney General to explain the measures taken to implement the arrest warrant issued against former Governor of the Central Bank, Arjuna Mahendran, another defendent in the case.

The AD Department informed the court that the former Central Bank Governor has requested through Interpol for copies of the charges, warrant and the evidence against him.