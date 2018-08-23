Thuruliya Wenuwen Api - for a greener Sri Lanka

The national tree planting campaign ‘Thuruliya Wenuwen Api’ jointly led by the Sri Lanka Army, the Road Development Authority along with Manusath Derana was launched this morning (23) centered on the Southern Expressway.

The campaign will be carried out on either sides of the Southern Expressway, which is 154km in length.

Following a concept of Army Commander Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake, ‘Thuruliya Wenuwen Api’ campaign is implemented by the Security Forces Headquarters – West of Sri Lanka Army, the Road Development Authority (RDA) and Manusath Derana with the intention of building a greener Sri Lanka.

Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake inaugurated the campaign as the Chief Guest today from near the Athurugiriya Interchange of the expressway.

Concurrent to this, tree planting activities are to be carried out at Kottawa, Welipenna, Kahathuduwa, Dodangoda and Godagama interchanges.

Over 116,000 plants are expected to be planted along the Southern Expressway under this project.

Joining the event, the Executive Director of TV Derana Mr. Madhawa Madawala stated that it is a great pleasure for the Derana media network to be part of this great project and contribute to make it an immense success.