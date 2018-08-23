Samarasinghe reveals alternative method to implement PC delimitation report

Samarasinghe reveals alternative method to implement PC delimitation report

August 23, 2018   04:40 pm

-

The stance of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) is that the electoral system should be changed to hold the Provincial Council election and the General Election under the mixed electoral system, Minister Mahinda Samarasinghe said.

He stated that a decision regarding the parliamentary debate on the Provincial Council Election Delimitation Report would be taken at the party leaders’ meeting today (23).

Speaking at a press briefing in Colombo today, he said that even if the PC Election Delimitation Report does not receive the two-thirds majority in Parliament, there is another alternative method to implement it.

The Minister of Ports and Shipping said that would require the Speaker to appoint a five-member committee chaired by the Prime Minister and the said committee has to submit a report to the President within two months.

If that report recommends the acceptance of the Delimitation Report, a two-thirds majority vote is not needed, Samarasinghe said.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories