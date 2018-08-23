Samarasinghe reveals alternative method to implement PC delimitation report

-

The stance of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) is that the electoral system should be changed to hold the Provincial Council election and the General Election under the mixed electoral system, Minister Mahinda Samarasinghe said.

He stated that a decision regarding the parliamentary debate on the Provincial Council Election Delimitation Report would be taken at the party leaders’ meeting today (23).

Speaking at a press briefing in Colombo today, he said that even if the PC Election Delimitation Report does not receive the two-thirds majority in Parliament, there is another alternative method to implement it.

The Minister of Ports and Shipping said that would require the Speaker to appoint a five-member committee chaired by the Prime Minister and the said committee has to submit a report to the President within two months.

If that report recommends the acceptance of the Delimitation Report, a two-thirds majority vote is not needed, Samarasinghe said.