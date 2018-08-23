Former Sri Lankan Airlines Chairman and CEO appear before Presidential Commission

Former Chairman of Sri Lankan Airlines Nishantha Wickramasinghe and former CEO Kapila Chandrasena today appeared before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry, appointed to probe alleged irregularities in connection with Sri Lankan Airlines and Mihin Lanka.

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry, appointed to inquire and investigate into alleged irregularities in connection with Sri Lankan Airlines, Mihin Lanka, commenced taking statements regarding the allegations since last May.

According to a notice that had been issued recently, Nishantha Wickramasinghe and Kapila Chandrasena arrived at the CID office attached to the Presidential Commission, this morning at around 8.30 a.m.

Reportedly, the commission has taken statements from the former Chairman and former CEO of Sri Lankan Airlines with regard to the information uncovered through the testimonies given by witnesses on the alleged irregularities in connection with Sri Lankan Airlines.