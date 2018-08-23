Elections should be held on time  Elections Commission chairman

Elections should be held on time  Elections Commission chairman

August 23, 2018   05:37 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

As the will of the people is the basis of the authority of a democratic country, it is necessary to hold elections punctually, says the Chairman of the National Elections Commission Mahinda Deshapriya.

The Article 21 of the Universal Declaration on Human Rights mentions that the will of the people is the basis of the authority of government and that it is expressed in periodic and genuine elections, further stated the Elections Commissioner.

He stated this joining a press conference this morning (23).

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories