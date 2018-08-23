Elections should be held on time  Elections Commission chairman

As the will of the people is the basis of the authority of a democratic country, it is necessary to hold elections punctually, says the Chairman of the National Elections Commission Mahinda Deshapriya.

The Article 21 of the Universal Declaration on Human Rights mentions that the will of the people is the basis of the authority of government and that it is expressed in periodic and genuine elections, further stated the Elections Commissioner.

He stated this joining a press conference this morning (23).