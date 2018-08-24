Members appointed to Special Presidential Commission to review public sector salaries

-

President Maithripala Sirisena has taken steps to appoint a Special Commission to make recommendations to provide solutions to minimise salary anomalies in the Public Service while focusing on the existing salary circulars in relation to the salaries and allowances of the Public Service.

President Sirisena proclaimed the establishment of this Special Commission, according to a decision taken at the Cabinet on 14th August 2018.

The Commission is chaired by Mr. S. Ranugge and Mr. H.G. Sumanasinghe is the Secretary to the Commission.

The other members of the Commission are:

Mr. K.L.L. Wijeratne

Mr. T.P. Collure,

Mr. C.P. Siriwardene,

Mrs. Sudharma Karunaratne

Mr. Janaka Sugathadasa

Mrs. Dharani S. Wijethilake

Mr. Lalith R.de Silva,

Mr. G.S. Edirisinghe

Mr. A.R. Deshapriya

Mrs. B.P.P.S. Abeygunarathne

Dr. Palitha Abeykoon

Mr. P. Thangamayil,

Mr. S.D. Jayakody and Mr. M.C. Wickramasekara

The duties and regulations of the Special Salaries Commission are as follows:

1. Paying attention to the regulations of the current circular regarding the salaries and the allowances of the government service proposing a systematic approach to solve the issues emerging when providing the proposed salary scale to the Sri Lanka Railway Department supervisory management service.

2. Proposing solutions to reduce if any variations have been taken place in the current circular of the salary scales of The Railway service, Health, Higher Education and Postal Services which appealed to increase the salary and allowance.

3. To provide illustrations to reduce variations of the salary emerged due to the salaries related to island wide services and the salaries which were increased recently.

4. To present illustrations to a salary structure in order to reduce variations of the salary and allowances obtained by the employers holding similar responsibilities or holding similar qualifications working in governmental and semi –governmental institutions.