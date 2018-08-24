Gamini Senarath arrives for Special High Courts first hearing

August 24, 2018   09:10 am

-

Former President’s Chief of Staff Gamini Senarath arrived before the newly established Permeant High Court at Bar, for its first hearing, Ada Derana reporter said.  

Senarath, a former Chairman of Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation, and its Managing Director Piyadasa Kudabalage were the first to be indicted before the newly set up Permanent High Court at Bar, which commenced sitting last month.

They will face charges of misappropriation of funds from the SLIC by investing millions of rupees in ventures including the Grand Hyatt hotel project. 

Mr. Senarath was the chief of staff of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Sri Lanka’s first Permanent High Court at Bar declared open at the Hulftsdorp Court Complex on August 21 by the Justice Minister.

It is one of the three Special High Courts that are being set up to expedite cases of large scale corruption and financial crimes. 

The Permanent High Court at Bar will hear cases daily involving money laundering, bribery and large financial crimes, dishonest misappropriation of property, and criminal breach of trust by public servants.

 

