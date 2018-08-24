Railway strike planned on August 29

-

The Railway Guards’ Union says they will commence a strike action from midnight on August 29.

The strike is being launched due to the lack of a proper response from authorities with regard to rectifying their salary anomalies.

Railway trade union representatives including engine drivers, controllers, guards and stationmasters held discussions with President Maithripala Sirisena and government officials yesterday (23).

However, speaking to reporters following the meeting several trade union representatives said that talks were unsuccessful.