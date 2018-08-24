Three arrested with Tramadol pills in Mannar

-

Three suspects have been arrested while transporting 1,300 Tramadol pills on two motorcycle at the Mannar town.

The arrest was made by the Mannar division dangerous drugs control unit in a operation.

Two of the arrested suspects are aged 22 years while the other suspects is reportedly 56-year-old.

In a separate detection two suspects have been arrested with two kilograms of cannabis at Sinhapura, Sri Pura.

Meanwhile a 29-year-old youth was arrested by Moutn Lavinia Police with 41g and 600mg of heroin in the Ratmalana area.