Sri Lankan rupee hits fresh low

August 24, 2018   12:50 pm

The Sri Lankan Rupee hit a record low as the selling price reached 162.11 against the dollar on Friday.

According to reports, importer dollar demand and foreign outflows from government securities weighed on the currency.

The rupee closed at 160.73/83 per dollar in thin trade on Thursday, compared with Tuesday’s close of 160.60/70. The markets were closed on Wednesday for a holiday.

The local currency surpassed its earlier record of 160.65 hit in the previous session. The currency has declined 4.7 percent so far this year, Reuters reported.

