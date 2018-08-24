Party leaders decide to go for a vote on PC delimitation report

-

Party leaders have decided to take a vote following the debate in Parliament on the Report on Delimitation of Electorates in Provincial Councils.

The debate, which commenced this morning with views being expressed by both the ruling party and opposition party members, is still ongoing while a party leaders meeting was held today to decide on whether the House should go for a vote on the report after the debate.

The Minister of Provincial Councils, Local Government and Sports Faiszer Musthapha presented the Report of the Delimitation Committee for the Delimitation of Electorates in Provincial Councils.

The Report of the Delimitation Committee was submitted to the Minister by the said Committee in terms of the Section 3A.(11) of the Provincial Councils Elections Act, No. 2 of 1988 as amended by the Act, No.17 of 2017.