Traffic limited on Madampitiya Road until Monday

August 24, 2018   03:28 pm

Traffic movement will be limited on the Madampitiya Road within Grandpass and Modara police divisions from today (24) until Monday (27) due to the laying of underground water pipelines.

Accordingly vehicle movement will be limited on the Madampitiya Road starting from 9.00pm today to 5.00am on Monday (27).

Motorists are advised to use Mahawatta Road and Dhawalasinharamaya Road in the Modara police division while Henamulla Road in Grandpass police division can also be used as an alternate routes.  

 

