Railway trade unions to strike next week

August 24, 2018   04:27 pm

Railway Trade Unions today decided to commence a continuous strike from midnight on August 29 (Wednesday).

The decision was reached during their executive committee meeting held today (24), Ada Derana reporter said.

The strike is being launched due to the lack of a proper response from authorities with regard to rectifying their salary anomalies.

The Railway Guards’ Union also announced earlier today that they will commence a strike action from midnight on August 29.

Railway trade union representatives including engine drivers, controllers, guards and stationmasters held discussions with President Maithripala Sirisena and government officials yesterday (23).

However, speaking to reporters following the meeting several trade union representatives said that talks were unsuccessful.

