PM to attend Indian Ocean Conference in Vietnam

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will leave the country for Vietnam on Saturday to attend the third Indian Ocean Conference which is scheduled to be held from August 27-28 in Hanoi.

The conference, themed “Building Regional Architectures,” is expected to promote strategic cooperation and trade ties between countries, consolidate security frameworks and administrative processes, and contribute to maintaining regional peace, stability, development, and connectivity.

The topic on regional architectures is slated to be discussed at 3 seminars with experts in the field and policymakers from other countries.

The 2-day conference will draw 250 attendees from 43 countries and territories including Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh, Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, India’s Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, and Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

Wickremesinghe is scheduled to address the inaugural session on August 27.

The Sri Lankan delegation accompanying the Premier will also include Minister of Youth Affairs, Project Management and Southern Development Sagala Ratnayake.