Provincial Councils Delimitation Report defeated in Parliament

-

The Delimitation Report on Provincial Councils defeated in Parliament by two-thirds majority with 139 members voting against.

The United National Party (UNP), Sri Lanka Freedom Party(SLFP), the Joint Opposition and the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) voted against the Delimitation Report.

Minister of Provincial Councils, Local Government and Sports Faiszer Musthapha stated in the parliament earlier, that he will vote against the delimitation Report as well.

Meanwhile, Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) were, reportedly, absent during the voting.

Earlier, today (24), Party leaders decided to take a vote following the debate in Parliament on the Report on Delimitation of Electorates in Provincial Councils.

The debate commenced this morning with views being expressed by both the ruling party and opposition party members while a party leaders meeting was also held today to decide on whether the House should go for a vote on the report after the debate.

The Minister of Provincial Councils, Local Government and Sports Faiszer Musthapha presented the Report of the Delimitation Committee for the Delimitation of Electorates in Provincial Councils.

The Report of the Delimitation Committee was submitted to the Minister by the said Committee in terms of the Section 3A.(11) of the Provincial Councils Elections Act, No. 2 of 1988 as amended by the Act, No.17 of 2017.