Court frees 27 Indian fishermen arrested in Sri Lankan waters

-

A Sri Lankan court on Friday released the 27 Indian country-boat fishermen, including 22 from Nambuthalai in Ramanathapuram district, arrested on charges of poaching in the island nation’s territorial waters on August 10.

Sources said that the court imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 each on seven country boats for using the mono-filament fishing net, which is banned in Sri Lanka.

“These fishermen from Ramanathapuram and Thanjavur districts ventured into the sea from Jegathapattinam. They entered the high seas to catch the expensive Kooral fish. However, the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended them and seized their country boats near Delft island. They were lodged in Jaffna prison,” said sources.

“A Sri Lankan court released all the fishermen on Friday. The penalty was paid by the Indian embassy. Fishermen will be brought back to India in a few days. However, we are yet to get an official communication,” said an official of the fisheries department.

-Agencies