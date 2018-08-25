Five wanted over several crimes arrested in Hikkaduwa

-

Five suspects wanted in connection with several criminal activities have been arrested by police in Hikkaduwa.

Police said that suspects were taken into custody after they surrendered to Hikkkaduwa Police along with a firearm and a sword.

The suspects are youths aged between 17 - 21 and are residents of Hikkaduwa.

Several complaints have been received against the suspects for various criminal activities, police said.

They are to be produced at the Galle Magistrate’s Court.