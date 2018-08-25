Over 3,000 arrested in island-wide police operation

-

Sri Lanka Police said that a total of 3,099 suspects were arrested for various offences during a special island-wide police operation.

The operation was carried out from 9.00pm last night to 8.00am today (25) on the instruction of the IGP Pujith Jayasundara.

Around 13,780 police personnel had participated in the operation which had covered all police stations.

Meanwhile 4,967 cases were filed for various traffic violations during the operation.