Navy recovers body youth who drowned in Wattegama

Sri Lanka Navy divers have recovered a dead body of a youth who went missing while bathing in Ras Ella in Wattegama.

The Wattegama Police had requested the assistance of Navy divers, having received information of a youth, Supun Sameera, a resident of Nagoda in Kalutara, went missing while bathing in a waterfall yesterday (24th August).

Responding promptly to the situation, a group of Navy divers were sent to Ras Ella in search of the missing person, following the directives of the Naval Headquarters, SLN said.

The Navy divers after a strenuous effort recovered the dead body of the youth which was crammed in a ditch right under the pool of water falling from above.

The body was subsequently handed over to the Wattegama Police for onward investigations, the navy said.