Govt will be toppled before another Vesak Poya  Bandula

Govt will be toppled before another Vesak Poya  Bandula

August 25, 2018   11:59 pm

-

MP Bandula Gunawardena says that the incumbent government will be toppled before another Vesak Poya Day passes and a government under the leadership of Mahinda Rajapaksa will be established. 

 The former minister made these comments during a Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) event in Homagama today (25). 

MP Kanchana Wijesekara, who also addressed the event, claimed that 66,000 graduates have become unemployed graduates. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories