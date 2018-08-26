Govt will be toppled before another Vesak Poya  Bandula

-

MP Bandula Gunawardena says that the incumbent government will be toppled before another Vesak Poya Day passes and a government under the leadership of Mahinda Rajapaksa will be established.

The former minister made these comments during a Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) event in Homagama today (25).

MP Kanchana Wijesekara, who also addressed the event, claimed that 66,000 graduates have become unemployed graduates.