Will not allow PC election to be held under old electoral system  Faiszer

-

Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government Faiszer Musthapha says that although the Delimitation Report was defeated in Parliament, he will not allow for the Provincial Council Election to be held under the old electoral system.

However, parliamentarians of the United National Party (UNP) had told media today that their intention was to hold the upcoming PC election under the previous proportional electoral system.

The report on Delimitation of Electorates in Provincial Councils was defeated in Parliament on Friday (24) with 139 MPs including Minister Musthapha and other ruling party members voted against it. There were no votes in favour of the report.