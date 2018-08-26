One dead in train-threewheeler collision

One dead in train-threewheeler collision

August 26, 2018   09:09 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A train collision with a three-wheeler at a Wanawasala-Kelaniya railway crossing has killed a person this morning (26).

Two more persons have suffered injuries and have been admitted to the Colombo national Hospital, according to the Police Media Spokesperson.

The accident had occurred when a three-wheeler had collided with an express train en route from Mannar to Colombo at around 5.40 am today.

Reportedly, a group of people from Hatton area had been injured in this accident and the body of the deceased is currently kept at the Maradana Railway Station, stated the Peliyagoda Police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories