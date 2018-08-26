One dead in train-threewheeler collision

A train collision with a three-wheeler at a Wanawasala-Kelaniya railway crossing has killed a person this morning (26).

Two more persons have suffered injuries and have been admitted to the Colombo national Hospital, according to the Police Media Spokesperson.

The accident had occurred when a three-wheeler had collided with an express train en route from Mannar to Colombo at around 5.40 am today.

Reportedly, a group of people from Hatton area had been injured in this accident and the body of the deceased is currently kept at the Maradana Railway Station, stated the Peliyagoda Police.