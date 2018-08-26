Five arrested for printing fake currency notes

August 26, 2018   10:08 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

An illegal printing press producing fake currency notes was raided in Lunawa-Moratuwa last afternoon (25) and five persons have been arrested.

Reportedly, the police have found 15 Rs 5000 fake currency notes at the raid at around 3 pm yesterday.

In addition, a laptop, a scanner, printer, type writer and fake rubber seals have also been apprehended by the police.

The suspects of the ages 39, 41, 33, 37, are residents of Lunawa, Koralawella, Egodauyana, and Angulana areas.

During the questioning of the suspects, it was revealed that apart from printing fake currency notes, they had also printed fake certificates.

The suspects will be produced before the Moratuwa Magistrate’s Court, today (26).

Mirihana Special Crimes Unit are conducting further investigations.

