There will be no change in unity govt.  Bandula Lal Bandarigoda

There will be no change in the unity government of the two major political parties, says UNP MP Bandula Lal Bandarigoda.

He expressed these views to the media at Galle.

Although certain members of UNP preferred a separate UNP government, the Prime Minister didn’t favor it, he points out.

The reason behind this was to fulfill the promises given to the public during the past election and to find solutions for the national issues, further explained Bandarigoda.