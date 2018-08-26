SL has fallen victim to international power struggles  Wimal

Sri Lanka has fallen victim to a power struggle between the world powers, says JNP MP Wimal Weerawansa.

He stated this at public meeting held in Piliyandala.

Sri Lanka will be an Indian colony within a few years, if we hand over ports and airports that are crucial to our national security, said Weerawansa.

Foreign countries try to take over control of Sri Lanka because Sri Lanka has received a prominent place in the Silk route, points out the MP.

If Sri Lanka continues to be a victim of power struggles of the world, we too will have the same fate as Libya and Syria, further said MP Weerawansa.