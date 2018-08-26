Heroin racket via mobile money transfer method exposed

Embilipitiya Police has arrested a person, last night (25), for the possession and sale of heroin along with his equipment.

Reportedly, the police have seized 36 packets of heroin, more heroin which were to be packeted, equipment used for packeting heroin, 2 mobile phones and 10 SIM cards during the arrest.

This heroin racket has been run by an inmate from prison who had already received the death penalty.

The racket has been conducted in Embilipiiya, Ratnapura and Tissamaharama areas via a mobile phone money transferring method.

The arrested suspect is a 22 year old resident in Kumbugodaara area, according to the Police.

It has been revealed that the suspect had been carrying out this racket for a long time, said the Police.