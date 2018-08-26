Rehabilitation of drug addicts to be sped up by Presidents order

August 26, 2018   02:24 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

President Maithripala Sirisena has advised the National Dangerous Drugs Control Board to expedite the rehabilitation of drug addicts.

There are over 65,000 people in the country who are addicted to drugs, according to Director of the Presidential Task Force on Drug Prevention Dr. Samantha Kumara Kithalawaarachchi.

He says that 3000 persons out of that 65,000 has been decided to be encamped and rehabilitated at one time.

