Expressways make Rs 30 million within 24 hours

Expressways make Rs 30 million within 24 hours

August 26, 2018   03:12 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The expressways in the country have earned a total of Rs 30 million during the past 24 hours leading up to 6 am today (26).

Director of the Southern Expressway Management and Maintenance, S. Opanayake said that nearly 75,000 vehicles have used the Southern Expressway, during the time period from 6 am yesterday (25) to 6 am today.

Reportedly, around 35,000 vehicles used the Katunayake Expressway within the said time frame.

Heavy traffic congestions were reported, yesterday, near exit and entry points of the expressways due to the large number vehicles using the expressways, said Opanayake.

