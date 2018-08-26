Taxes for local creative work should be limited Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith
August 26, 2018 03:50 pm
Rev. Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, Archbishop of Colombo, states that taxation should be limited on local artworks.
He points out that it is the responsibility of the government to encourage artists to ensure high quality creative works.
Cardinal said that the government should take necessary measures to provide necessary funds for this purpose.
Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith expressed these views attending the Signis Awards Ceremony held in Colombo yesterday (25th).