Taxes for local creative work should be limited  Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith

August 26, 2018   03:50 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Rev. Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, Archbishop of Colombo, states that taxation should be limited on local artworks.

He points out that it is the responsibility of the government to encourage artists to ensure high quality creative works.

Cardinal said that the government should take necessary measures to provide necessary funds for this purpose.

Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith expressed these views attending the Signis Awards Ceremony held in Colombo yesterday (25th).

