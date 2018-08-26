Working Committee will decide on UNP Candidate  John Amaratunga

August 26, 2018   04:33 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Minister John Amaratunga says that the UNP Working Committee will meet with regard to the 2020 UNP presidential candidate.

Minister Amaratunga mentioned this to the media at an event in Kotte.

He said that if it is permissible by law, a previous president too can contest at the presidential election.

He also commented on Special High Courts and stated that if there is evidence, the judges will penalize the wrongdoers.

