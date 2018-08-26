Renovated Ran Viyana of Dalada Maligawa unveiled by President

-

Unveiling the completely reconstructed golden canopy (Ran Viyana) at Sri Dalada Maligawa was held under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena today (26). According to a request made by Asigiri Malwathu Mahanayakas and Diyawadana Nilame of Sri Dalada Maligawa steps were taken to reconstruct this golden canopy with the aid of funding provided by the President’s office under the instructions of the President.



The amount spent on reconstructing the golden canopy which is of 3450 square meters in of Rs.45 million, according to the President’s Media Division.

This golden canopy was offered to historical Sri Dalada Maligawa by late President Ranasinghe Premadasa in the year of 1987 and it is after sixteen years that this golden canopy which provided shade to the Maligawa is being reconstructed.



President Sirisena who visited Sri Dalada Maligawa today obtained blessings after worshipping the sacred tooth relic, stated the President’s Media Division.



Then he joined the event held to open the golden canopy.



President Sirisena appreciated the artists who made the reconstructions of the canopy and engaged in a friendly conversation with them.



Ministers Wijeydasa Rajapakshe, Gamini Jayawickrema Perera, Lakshman Kiriella, Chief Minister of Central Province Sarath Ekanayake, Diyawadana Nilame Nilanga Dela were present at this event.



Meanwhile releasing the book” Gal Pilimaya “ written by Anunuayake of Asgiri Chapter Ven.Vendaruwe Upali Thero was held under the patronage of the President at Asgiri Gedige Raja Maha Vihara today.



The book was presented to the President by Ven.Vendaruwe Upali Nayaka Thero .



A token of appreciation was also presented to the President by the Thero.



The Auditorium of Asgiri Gedige Vihara was also opened by the President.



Mahanayake of Asgiri Chapter Most Venerable Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Thero, Maha Nayaka of Ramannna Maha Nikaya Most Venerable Napana Premasiri Thero, Most Venerable Kotugoda Dhammawasa Anunayaka Thero of Sri Lanka Amarapura Maha Nikaya, Chief Incumbent of Ancient Somawathi Raja Maha Vihara Ven.Pahamune Sumangala Thero, Chief Incumbent of Rangiri Dambulu Raja Maha Vihara Ven.Godagama Mangala Thero and Mahasangha, ministers Gamini Jayaeickrema Perera, Wijeydasa Rajapakshe and other ministers were present at this event.



Meanwhile the president also engaged in viewing the final Randholi Perahara from the special stage of President’s office in Kandy yesterday (25).



First Lady Jayanthi Sirisena and Minister Wijeydasa Rajapaksha were also present for this event.