Thundershowers to be expected in evening

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva, Eastern, North-central and Northern provinces after 02.00 pm, according to the Meteorological Department.

Light showers may occur at a few places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40-50 kmph can be expected in Hambantota District.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.



SEA AREAS

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island, says the Meteorological Department.

Winds will be westerly in direction in the sea area extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle and south-westerly in direction in the other sea areas. Wind speed will be 30-40kmph.

The sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph.