No politician can attend university events  IUSF

No politician will be allowed to attend events in universities before resolving the existing issues in the universities, states the Inter University Students’ Federation (IUSF).

IUSF Convener Lahiru Weerasekara stated that they will take measures to hand over a letter to the Indian High Commission requesting not to invite politicians for an event held in the University of Ruhuna.

The letter will be handed over today (27), stated Weerasekara.