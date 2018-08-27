No politician can attend university events  IUSF

No politician can attend university events  IUSF

August 27, 2018   09:54 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

No politician will be allowed to attend events in universities before resolving the existing issues in the universities, states the Inter University Students’ Federation (IUSF).

IUSF Convener Lahiru Weerasekara stated that they will take measures to hand over a letter to the Indian High Commission requesting not to invite politicians for an event held in the University of Ruhuna.

The letter will be handed over today (27), stated Weerasekara.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories