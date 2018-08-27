Gotabhaya to appear before Special High Court on Sept 10

Special High Court has issued notices on the former Defense Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa and six other persons to appear before court on 10th September.

This is regarding an alleged misappropriation of state funds when building the D.A. Rajapaksa Museum.

The Attorney General’s Department filed the indictments on August 24th based on the investigation carried out by the Police Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID).

The seven defendants named in the case including the former Defense Secretary are charged over the misuse of state funds amounting to Rs 49 million when constructing the D.A. Rajapaksa Museum and Memorial in Medamulana.