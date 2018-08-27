Biggest wealth we can offer as a country is Buddhism  President

-

The Sannasa (Scroll) on the successful conclusion of the annual Kandy Esala Perahera was handed over to President Maithripala Sirisena by Diyawadana Nilame Nelanga Dela Bandara at the President’s House in Kandy on August 26.

The President warmly received the Diyawadana Nilame and the ‘Sathara’ (four) Kandy Devala Nilames and the ‘Pitisara’ Devala Nilames who came in a procession to the President’s House, stated the President’s Media Division.

Later, the Diyawadana Nilame, in keeping with the tradition presented the Scroll to the President.

Addressing the gathering the President said that as a Buddhist country the biggest wealth we can give to the world is the Buddhist philosophy. Our country, which is the center for the Theravada Buddhism delivers the message of Buddhist heritage and culture to the world through this historic Esala Perahera, he said.

President Sirisena pointed out the importance of conservation of these great inheritance and historic values to grant those values to the future generation and extended his appreciation for all those who contributed to make this event a success. He presented prizes and awards to the artistes who participated in the Kandy Esala Perahera.

The President also handed over financial donations to use for the conservation activities of the ‘Sathara’ (four) Kandy Devala and the ‘Pitisara’ Devala.

The 13 volume of the ‘Pujaniya Dalada Sanskrutiya’ was presented to the President by the Chief Minister of the Central Province Sarath Ekanayake.

Later the President posed for a photograph with the Nilames.

He also offered fruits to the Tusker elephant of the Sri Dalanda Maligawa, Pulatisi Raja.

Ministers Wijedasa Rajapakse, Gamini Jayawickrama Perera, Lakshman Kiriella, by the Chief Minister of the Central Province Sarath Ekanayake, the Governor of the Central Province P.B. Dissanayake, former Prime Minister D.M. Jayarathne, Secretary to the President Udaya R Senevirathne and others participated on this occasion.