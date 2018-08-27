Minneriya Park closed following attack on wildlife officers

The Minneriya National Park has been temporarily closed down following a clash between the wildlife officers and another group, last night (26).

A group of unidentified individuals have attacked the officers of Minneriya National Park attached to Wildlife Conservation Department and taken away a suspect who had been in the custody of the officers.

Nearly 100 individuals have combined against the Minneriya Wildlife officers in this attack.

Six wildlife officers have been admitted to Habarana hospital following sustaining injuries.

Reportedly, the wildlife officers had arrested the suspect for engaging in fishing activities without a license and he was slated to be produced before the Hingurakkoda Magistrate’s Court today (27).

These fishermen have also hunted animals in the park on previous occasions, under the guise of engaging in fishing activities, said Ada Derana reporter.

Habarana police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.