Rtd. Major General Karunasekara further remanded till Sept 10

August 27, 2018   12:07 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Former Director of Military Intelligence and Chief of Staff of the Army, Major General (Retired) Amal Karunasekara, has been further remanded until September 10th.

The order has been passed by the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court, when the case was taken up today (27).

He was arrested by the CID on April 06 this year, in connection with the abduction and assault of journalist Keith Noyahr in 2008 May 22 at Dehiwala. 

