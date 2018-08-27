Businessman escapes death in shooting at Akuressa

A shooting incident was reported in Thepudeniya area on the Galle-Akuressa highway last night (26).

Reportedly, two persons who arrived from a motorcycle had shot at a businessman’s vehicle and fled the scene.

The incident had occurred at around 8.25 pm when the 38 year old businessman was travelling from Galle to Akuressa in his vehicle.

The businessman has not suffered any injuries in the incident and had hidden in a nearby house.

However, minor damages were caused to the vehicle by the shooting.