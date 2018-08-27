Police arrest two persons over illicit liquor distillation

Two individuals have been arrested last evening (26) for illicit liquor distillation, during a raid Julampitiya area in Middeniya police division.

Reportedly, 792 liters of Goda and 735 liters of moonshine (Kasippu) have been seized during the raid led by a group of officers of Weeraketiya police.

Sixteen gas cylinders, one water pump motor, 05 gas stoves, 05 copper coils, 21 plastic cans, 09 plastic barrels and 05 iron barrels have also been taken into custody.

The suspects, aged 33 and 50 years, are reportedly residents of Ekala and Kotugoda areas.

The suspects are slated to be produced before the Walasmulla Magistrate’s Court today (27).