Police arrest two persons over illicit liquor distillation

Police arrest two persons over illicit liquor distillation

August 27, 2018   01:21 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

Two individuals have been arrested last evening (26) for illicit liquor distillation, during a raid Julampitiya area in Middeniya police division.

Reportedly, 792 liters of Goda and 735 liters of moonshine (Kasippu) have been seized during the raid led by a group of officers of Weeraketiya police.

Sixteen gas cylinders, one water pump motor, 05 gas stoves, 05 copper coils, 21 plastic cans, 09 plastic barrels  and 05 iron barrels have also been taken into custody.

The suspects, aged 33 and 50 years, are reportedly residents of Ekala and Kotugoda areas.

The suspects are slated to be produced before the Walasmulla Magistrate’s Court today (27).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories