Law will be tightened for extremists Ruwan Wijewardene
August 27, 2018 04:53 pm
Cenotaphs in the Northern areas will not be removed under any circumstances, says the State Minister of Defense.
He stated this addressing the media in Gampaha yesterday (26).
State Minister said that the acts of certain extremist politicians in the North will not also be allowed.
Strong legal actions will be taken against the individuals who attempt to obstruct reconciliation in the country through such extremist activities, he further stated.