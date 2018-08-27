Law will be tightened for extremists  Ruwan Wijewardene

August 27, 2018   04:53 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

Cenotaphs in the Northern areas will not be removed under any circumstances, says the State Minister of Defense.

He stated this addressing the media in Gampaha yesterday (26).

State Minister said that the acts of certain extremist politicians in the North will not also be allowed. 

Strong legal actions will be taken against the individuals who attempt to obstruct reconciliation in the country through such extremist activities, he further stated.

