Govt. hospitals dont charge despite issuing bills  Rajitha

August 27, 2018   04:56 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

The issuance of a bill to the patients at the Colombo South Teaching Hospital is only done to educate people of the expenditures the government bears to provide healthcare facilities, says the Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine, Dr Rajitha Senaratne.

This measure was introduced by a specialist doctor in the Colombo South Teaching Hospital during an event held in the hospital, the Minister added.

He denied the recent claims by social media websites that the government health service is going to charge money from patients.

The news published by certain social media websites were misleading, said the Minister.

Commenting on the issue, the Minister stated that although social media originated due to the development of science, its use is non-scientific.
 
Minister emphasized that, not everything should be viewed from a political angle to gain power and that healthcare is a service.

