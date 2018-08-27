President doesnt dislike Mahinda becoming PM  Vasudeva

August 27, 2018   05:17 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

The President Maithripala Sirisena has no aversion over appointing the former President Mahinda Rajapaksa as the Prime Minister, says MP Vasudeva Nananyakkara.

He stated this joining a press conference in Colombo held this morning (27).

He says that the Mahinda Rajapaksa should respond to the President on wanting to become the Prime Minister.

The government can be changed by this and it could minimize the harm that would be caused to the country by the government within the next 1 ½ years, said MP Nanayakkara.

He pointed out that the government is heading from one crisis to another with the defeat of Report on Delimitation of Electorates in Provincial Councils in the Parliament. 

