PM holds discussions to fortify ties with Bangladesh

An active plan should be launched to fortify bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, says Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Commencing bilateral discussions that precede the Indian Ocean Conference 2018 in Hanoi, Vietnam, PM Ranil Wickremesinghe and Bangladeshi Planning Minister A.H.M. Mustapha Kamal have held a discussion at the Pan Pacific Hotel in Vietnam.

Bangladeshi Planning Minister has stated that they expect the assistance and expertise of Sri Lanka for the development of tea, fishery, pharmaceutical and leather industries and the fields of education and finance.

Furthermore, they have also discussed the approach on shaping the future role of the Indian Ocean Conference.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, special attention has been given to the importance of making an active plan with the agreement of all parties.