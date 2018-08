Minister of Finance and Mass Media Mangala Samaraweera visited the Rajapaksa family house in Medamulana, last night (26).

This was to attend a Dhamma sermon held to commemorate the death of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s brother Late Chandra Tudor Rajapaksa.

The Dhamma sermon was held at the Rajapaksa family house in Medamulana by the Chief Incumbent of Pepiliyana Sri Sunethradevi Pirivena, Ven. Medagoda Abayathissa Thero.